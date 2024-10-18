Sign up
Photo 3839
More lines
I'm enjoying trying different line captures atm so couldn't resist snapping this railing on my walk to town this morning.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
4869
photos
17
followers
26
following
1051% complete
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
18th October 2024 9:39am
Tags
fence
,
lines
,
railing
,
pjnn
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and great pov
October 19th, 2024
