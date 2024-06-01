Previous
He's prepared! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3673

He's prepared!

In preparation for their first proper camp which is out of town the Cubs are having a sleepover at their hut tonight (to check everyone is happy being away from home). It's Harley's first non family camp so he's super excited!
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

