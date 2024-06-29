Previous
Garden View Only by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3675

Garden View Only

The Red Arrows put on a display at Cleethorpes Armed Forces celebration today. Although I would love to have seen this along with the parades etc the sheer volume of visitors puts me off despite it being within walking distance for me!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

