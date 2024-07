Caravans!

I have new walking shoes so wanted a little stroll to start bedding them in. Popped to my local woods. Travellers have set up camp here. Their site was orderly, clean and quiet but I do feel the woods should be a calm empty space for all and not a free campsite for the few......



The local authority have offered to create a permanent site for them to use as and when but apparently they don't want this facility creating.