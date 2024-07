Books Read in June 2024

The Brighton Mermaid by Dorothy Koomson

Really enjoyed the gripping storyline



The Moor by LJ Ross

Book 12 in the DCI Ryan series



Sometimes I Lie by Alice Feeney

Enjoyed the start of this, however as it progressed it became really confusing. I wasn't sure at the end which of the 2 main characters' perspective it was written by as one was pretending to be the other (I think). Went online for some clarity only to find other readers equally confused by it!



Penshaw by LJ Ross

Book 13 in the DCI Ryan series