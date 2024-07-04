Previous
Next
Grimsby Town Hall by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3685

Grimsby Town Hall

My place of work for one night only. Worked from 9.45 pm until 4.55am on the vote count for the General Election. Really enjoyed this new experience.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1011% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise