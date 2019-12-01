Previous
Next
Fortune Cookie by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 435

Fortune Cookie

Exactly what you want to read when you're hardly able to function due to emotional turmoil.
1st December 2019 1st Dec 19

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise