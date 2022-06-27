Sign up
Photo 734
Wonky!
This angle of capture shows the lack of movement better than yesterday's capture
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3759
photos
18
followers
25
following
Views
10
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
27th June 2022 8:04pm
Tags
injury
,
arm
,
pjnn
