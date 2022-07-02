Previous
Rugby by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 733

Rugby

Lovely mum and son time at the match today... The game however was anything but lovely with only 30 mins to go we were losing 16 - 22 but had hope. This was totally misguided as we lost 16 - 62 and were lucky not to lose by more!
