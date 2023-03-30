Sign up
Photo 828
New Fountain
First time I've seen this, it's part of the regeneration scheme for our town centre.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
fountain
,
pjnn
