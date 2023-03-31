Books Read in March 2023

Death of The Brewery Queen by Francis Brody

My 5th read in the Kate Shackleton series - a nice genteel who dunnit set in the 1920s



One Hit Wonder by Lisa Jewell

Not a thriller but still lots of wondering and twists.



A Second Chance by Jodi Taylor

My 3rd read in the Chronicles of St Mary's series. Time travel back to notable historic events. Not my usual genre but lent to me by a friend's hubby. Struggled a little with the concept when I read the first one but now finding them an easy entertaining read.



The Salt Path by Raynor Winn

True story about a couple who through no fault of their own became homeless and despite his degenerating health chose to walk a coastal path wild camping along the way.

