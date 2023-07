Brotherly love

Caellen's first visit to see Hull FC since he was a few months old. We were worried Harley might be put out as its always been his special time. Instead he was the most amazing big brother, so excited Caellen came. He encouraged Caellen to be excited, explained things to him and generally looked after him! Here we're walking through the stadium ground to head back to the car after the game. I couldn't resist snapping when I saw Harley had his arm around Caellen helping him feel safe!