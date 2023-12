Proud Grandma - Nativity

Caellen's progress in the last year is phenomenal. Last year for his class nativity he wouldn't even sit with his friends. This year he dressed up, sang all the songs, sat and stood exactly when and where he should and even had a line to say! To tug at my heartstrings a little more when first telling his parents about how he was going to be a King's servant he insisted they get Grandma as "Grandma come". Amelie was as always at home on the stage and it was lovely to see her portraying Mary.