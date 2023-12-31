Books Read in December 2023

The Guilty Friend by Joanne Sefton

Was expecting a standard thriller but instead the perpetrator was Anorexia. Fortunately this holds no triggers for me but I wouldn't have chosen a book with this at its heart.



The Christmas Train by David Baldacci

Really enjoyed this easy read. Story reminded me of an Agatha Christie mixed with chick lit and an action movie plot.



Merrliy Ever After by Cathy Bramley

An enjoyable Christmas read it soon became clear this was a follow on book but it was still enjoyable.



A Country Village Christmas by Suzanne Snow

Followed the formula for Christmas chick lit well, an easy comfort read.



The Santa Killer by Ross Greenwood

The last in a detective series but first I'd read. Loved how it seemed all solved with a third of the book left then twisted and turned.



Run Britain by Nick Butter

Lent to me by a runner friend. I was suprised how much I enjoyed it. My (ex) brother (in law) has done numerous challenges in the past and them being unsupported has meant a lot to him. This book's focus not being solely on the runner but on the team and one member of it in particular gave me a better understanding of the difference being unsupported made.