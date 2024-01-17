Sign up
17 / 365
Monarch's Way
A brief escape out of the house at lunchtime.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
0
0
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
photos
followers
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
0
2024 - 366
Canon EOS 70D
17th January 2024 1:03pm
sky
sign
monarch
signpost
