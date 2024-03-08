Previous
Wind effects by plebster
Wind effects

Wind is coming from the horizon, being forced up by some hills in the middle of the picture which sets up an oscillation downwind of it, and is then reflected in the clouds.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Photo Details

