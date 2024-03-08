Sign up
68 / 365
Wind effects
Wind is coming from the horizon, being forced up by some hills in the middle of the picture which sets up an oscillation downwind of it, and is then reflected in the clouds.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
1
2024 - 366
Canon EOS 70D
8th March 2024 7:31am
waves
clouds
