Water
In the air, on the trees and in the river.
Was on the riverbank practising panning with the aid of some passing rowers, but caught this in a quiet spell and was pleased by the muted colours and broken background.
10th March 2024
10th March 2024
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
2024 - 366
Canon EOS 70D
10th March 2024 9:53am
Madeleine Pennock
Pretty!
March 10th, 2024
