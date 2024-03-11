Previous
Bollards by plebster
71 / 365

Bollards

A colourful addition to Stratford high street.
Apart from the far one, which has already been clouted by a car, they look really good with local buildings and references depicted.

I do love it when people (and, in this case councils) make a canvas of otherwise dull, utilitarian items.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, these are lovely!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise