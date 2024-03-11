Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Bollards
A colourful addition to Stratford high street.
Apart from the far one, which has already been clouted by a car, they look really good with local buildings and references depicted.
I do love it when people (and, in this case councils) make a canvas of otherwise dull, utilitarian items.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Tags
painted
,
stratford
,
bollards
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, these are lovely!
March 11th, 2024
