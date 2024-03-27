Previous
La Quinta motel by plebster
87 / 365

La Quinta motel

During the 60's, the Mercury 7 astronauts noticed how much money NASA was spending on motels and invested in one on Cocoa Beach.
It's still there!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
25% complete

Photo Details

