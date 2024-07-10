Previous
Next
Recycling by plebster
192 / 365

Recycling

Using headstones to patch a church wall.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture in black and white
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise