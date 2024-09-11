Sign up
255 / 365
Hanging on
I remember when Trafalgar may as well have been carpeted with pigeons, back in the days when you could feed them. It's a lot more pleasant experience nowadays, but I'm glad there are a few hangers on, looking for a mark.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat capture.
September 12th, 2024
