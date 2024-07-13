Previous
Charles by plebster
Charles

Not sure if I've seen one of his stamps in the wild before. After decades of seeing his mum on letters and postcards, I'm not sure it will ever not look slightly 'wrong'.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

