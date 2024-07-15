Previous
Finding my way. by plebster
197 / 365

Finding my way.

The old VOR station, a radio beacon used for aircraft navigation, at Tempelhof Airfield in Berlin.
Pretty sure it's no longer in use.

The grass around it has been left as an off-limits meadow for the nesting skylark for the last few months. I didn't see any, but think it's getting to the end of that season now.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
53% complete

Photo Details

