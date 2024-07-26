Teufelsberg

Everything about this place is fascinating!



Built on the rubble from destroyed world war 2 buildings, covering an unfinished Nazi-era building that built too well to be easily demolished, the mound was the tallest land in West Berlin.

The buildings are from a US listening post that used the high elevation to listen further into the DDR.

Abandoned after the wall fell, it became a mecca for Urbex and graffiti artists.

The golf balls covered the aerials, so that enemy agents couldn't tell which way the listeners were concentrating their attention.