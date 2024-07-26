Previous
Teufelsberg by plebster
Teufelsberg

Everything about this place is fascinating!

Built on the rubble from destroyed world war 2 buildings, covering an unfinished Nazi-era building that built too well to be easily demolished, the mound was the tallest land in West Berlin.
The buildings are from a US listening post that used the high elevation to listen further into the DDR.
Abandoned after the wall fell, it became a mecca for Urbex and graffiti artists.
The golf balls covered the aerials, so that enemy agents couldn't tell which way the listeners were concentrating their attention.
Photo Details

