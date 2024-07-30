Sign up
Thames paddle
11ml from Lechlade to Tadpole Bridge. Lovely day to be on the water. Surprisingly quiet. Surprised to see no Kingfishers, but did see a small snake crossing the river!
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
