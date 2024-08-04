Sign up
217 / 365
Stratford
Multi-exposure, near Shakespeare's Birthplace
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
2
2
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
272
photos
29
followers
51
following
60% complete
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
51
215
52
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
4th August 2024 2:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Wendy
ace
Another fabulous shot. fav.
August 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
August 7th, 2024
