Pantheon by plebster
221 / 365

Pantheon

My favourite building in Rome. I just love everything about it and, in the days before you had to pay and queue for entry, used to spend any free time I had here. The roof is just amazing, and when it drizzles or snows, the effect is mesmerising.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Andy Oz

