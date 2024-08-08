Sign up
221 / 365
Pantheon
My favourite building in Rome. I just love everything about it and, in the days before you had to pay and queue for entry, used to spend any free time I had here. The roof is just amazing, and when it drizzles or snows, the effect is mesmerising.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
8th August 2024 10:50am
