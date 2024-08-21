Sign up
234 / 365
Praying for rain?
Someone must be, there have been some monster storms over the last 24hrs. Great fun to watch from the shelter of a building, less fun if you're caught out in it.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Views
0
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
21st August 2024 6:09am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
