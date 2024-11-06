Previous
Changing of the Guard by plebster
311 / 365

Changing of the Guard

Royal Palace, Oslo.

Very smart bunch, and very precise drill.
However, having seen the UK equivalent studiously ignoring tourists, it's odd to see people walk right up to those on parade here and have a chat. Very chilled!

6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise