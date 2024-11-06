Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
311 / 365
Changing of the Guard
Royal Palace, Oslo.
Very smart bunch, and very precise drill.
However, having seen the UK equivalent studiously ignoring tourists, it's odd to see people walk right up to those on parade here and have a chat. Very chilled!
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
404
photos
31
followers
57
following
85% complete
View this month »
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Latest from all albums
306
92
307
308
309
93
310
311
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
6th November 2024 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close