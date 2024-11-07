Butterfly effect

I have spent an awful lot of time listening to (some very good) US Politics podcasts over the last few months as I honestly think this election will have more effect on my life, certainly in the medium to long term, than our own election a few months ago.



Stuff like this always brings to mind a quote from Terry Pratchett that I loved:

"There is a curse: They say 'May you live in interesting times.' "

(But then he has so many quotable lines, you could find something for almost any scenario!)



On the plus side, it looks like this transition will be more peaceful than the last.