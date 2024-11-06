Previous
Next
Oslo statue park by plebster
95 / 365

Oslo statue park

Near the Royal Palace.

I'd love one of those leaf blowers. I'd only need it for about twenty seconds, but it'd do a great job on my garden. (Less good for my neighbours though!)
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise