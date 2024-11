Murk Bringer

The UK has been sat under a high pressure for days, creating dark, grey, murky days.



From above, it looks like this and stretches as far as the eye can see. And looks beautiful, in it's way. Patterned at times, random at others. Affected by what wind there is flowing around the topographical obstacles below with industry and power stations providing little additions of energy here and there.

A map of the UK, with a difference.