242 / 365
Wise Words
It's been there for as long as I can remember, but I wonder what the story is.
Did someone jog underneath it and clout it? Did it happen more than once? Were they compelled to come back and warn others?
Sooc
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
1
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
66% complete
Photo Details
2
1
1
2024 - 366
X100VI
29th August 2024 1:14pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture
August 30th, 2024
