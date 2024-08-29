Previous
Next
Wise Words by plebster
242 / 365

Wise Words

It's been there for as long as I can remember, but I wonder what the story is.
Did someone jog underneath it and clout it? Did it happen more than once? Were they compelled to come back and warn others?

Sooc
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise