250 / 365
Treasure!
Viking-era silver coins.
So, so thin! Looks almost like tin foil.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
311
photos
30
followers
54
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
8th September 2024 10:52am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing coins and fabulous capture
September 8th, 2024
