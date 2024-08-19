Previous
Sign by plebster
58 / 365

Sign

Love that sign. Not sure if it's hand painted, but the font is just incredible. Haven't worked out what the store was yet, but looks like it no longer in use.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise