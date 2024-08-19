Sign up
58 / 365
Sign
Love that sign. Not sure if it's hand painted, but the font is just incredible. Haven't worked out what the store was yet, but looks like it no longer in use.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Views
2
Album
Overflow
Camera
X100VI
Taken
19th August 2024 11:50am
