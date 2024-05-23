Previous
Color Whirls by prettycheeses
26 / 365

Color Whirls

Well, I have a bunch of holographic sparkles in silver, a deep, gorgeous purple and a royal blue. Then I might’ve added some beads to it and then I just swirled it all around.
L. H.

ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. So far I’ve...
