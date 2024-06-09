Sign up
37 / 365
37 / 365
I’ll stick My Neck Out
Went to a moving sale in the outskirts of Scappoose, OR. and there was a horse, of course! He was very interested in me so they said scratch his head, he’s very friendly. And he was.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
1
0
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. So far I’ve...
Tags
fun
,
horse
,
country
Bill Davidson
Nice one…..
June 9th, 2024
