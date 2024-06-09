Previous
I'll stick My Neck Out
I’ll stick My Neck Out

Went to a moving sale in the outskirts of Scappoose, OR. and there was a horse, of course! He was very interested in me so they said scratch his head, he’s very friendly. And he was.
9th June 2024

Bill Davidson
Nice one…..
June 9th, 2024  
