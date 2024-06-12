it happened

I’m experiencing a thing in life I’ve never encountered before…the passing of an immediate family member. This picture is far from what I wanted but it’s what could come up with for now. I am truly okay, have good support and am even very relieved given the ongoing circumstances and suffering. I take great solace in knowing where he is and that I will see him again. But it just happened recently and I have never been here before and it’s an unusual feeling. I’m still in shock. Im happily supporting his spouse and my parent. I’m behind commenting and will catch up eventually. I’m sure many of you have been in this place before. I truly am okay. It’s just very strange right now. Surreal.