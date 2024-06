curious chickens

I’ve been living around chickens for a while. And they’re quite curious. One of these days, I’m actually gonna get a chair and go in the pen and take pictures of them with without the wire, but I’m a little nervous. They aren’t mine, but I’m allowed to go in there. I just don’t know if they’re gonna peck my pants or jump on my lap or if their poop that might get on the bottom of my shoes would be hazardous to my cat…