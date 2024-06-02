Previous
slip slidin' in watercolor pools by prettycheeses
33 / 365

slip slidin' in watercolor pools

(I may have to be away for several days so will get back and respond when I can….)

I’m still on a kick of photographing various light refracting items and playing with the hue and swirls.
2nd June 2024

