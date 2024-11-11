Sign up
can you believe blueberry leaves?
They truly are a bright, gorgeous color. I tweaked a bit but the true color is glorious!
11th November 2024
L. H.
Hello! My name's Laur and I'm so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago.
Tags
leaves
abstract
Carole Sandford
ace
Bright & beautiful!
November 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and colour.
November 10th, 2024
