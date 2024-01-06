Previous
The rebound by purlsnaps
6 / 365

Some careless person let the variegated ginger get a little crunchy when the heater started kicking on. This little leaf is so new and shiny, it was a challenge to capture!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Snaps

@purlsnaps
My equipment is an obsolete Galaxy phone with a busted screen and a scratched lens. May your days be filled with photogenic finds. ...and may...
