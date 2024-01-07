Flipping Orion

The area where I live has a lot of light pollution. I'm not used to having to deal with that. Orion is basically the only constellation that shines through and I'm getting an attitude every time he appears. Instead of trying to take a perfect photo of him, I took one with as much light pollution as possible and then I processed the oranges and browns into pinks and greens so that they add a fantasy feel instead of a detracting glare. Maybe we're flying through space instead of being blinded by yard lights?