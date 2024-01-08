Sign up
8 / 365
Beneath a bruised sky
The slight glow is from the setting sun on the other side of those clouds, I'm not ready for cold weather.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
0
Snaps
@purlsnaps
My equipment is an obsolete Galaxy phone with a busted screen and a scratched lens. May your days be filled with photogenic finds.
Tags
sky
,
clouds
