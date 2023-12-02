Sign up
Photo 423
Crocus time
This gorgeous tree and crocuses was on the grounds of the chateau.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3874
photos
248
followers
274
following
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd October 2023 5:38pm
Tags
france
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I love the tree.
December 7th, 2023
Louise & Ken
No gardener would have planted a scene of such natural beauty!
December 7th, 2023
