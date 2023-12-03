Sign up
Previous
Photo 424
The boat house
In the grounds of the chateaux there are some other beautiful buildings. This one was lovely and the boats were a bonus!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3876
photos
248
followers
274
following
116% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd October 2023 9:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
france
Suzanne
ace
It is lovely!
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene it could be a painting fav
December 8th, 2023
moni kozi
stunning find and photo. Looks great in dark mode
December 8th, 2023
