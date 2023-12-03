Previous
The boat house by pusspup
Photo 424

The boat house

In the grounds of the chateaux there are some other beautiful buildings. This one was lovely and the boats were a bonus!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Suzanne ace
It is lovely!
December 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene it could be a painting fav
December 8th, 2023  
moni kozi
stunning find and photo. Looks great in dark mode
December 8th, 2023  
