Photo 550
Autumn in a blue bowl
Our bird bath - which is a beautiful blue shows off the autumn colours well!
6th May 2024
6th May 24
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4160
photos
244
followers
272
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th May 2024 11:27am
Tags
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely contrasting colours !
May 14th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Instantly loved the colours, you are so right about the contrast.
May 14th, 2024
Pat
A pleasing combination of colours. Very nice!
May 14th, 2024
