Autumn in a blue bowl by pusspup
Photo 550

Autumn in a blue bowl

Our bird bath - which is a beautiful blue shows off the autumn colours well!
6th May 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely contrasting colours !
May 14th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Instantly loved the colours, you are so right about the contrast.
May 14th, 2024  
Pat
A pleasing combination of colours. Very nice!
May 14th, 2024  
