Happy birds by pusspup
Happy birds

These butcher birds joined us for happy hour at the bar on the 7 th floor. Obviously worked out where the food is!
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Diana
Happy hour is always a fun time, I love the sky.
April 16th, 2024  
Annie D
love them!
April 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Cheeky opportunist.
April 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fab
April 16th, 2024  
