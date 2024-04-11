Sign up
Previous
Photo 544
Happy birds
These butcher birds joined us for happy hour at the bar on the 7 th floor. Obviously worked out where the food is!
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th April 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Diana
ace
Happy hour is always a fun time, I love the sky.
April 16th, 2024
Annie D
ace
love them!
April 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheeky opportunist.
April 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 16th, 2024
