Nearly there by pusspup
Photo 556

Nearly there

Just a few more tweaks to make me happy :)
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
love the lizard
August 14th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Fabulous set of art. Really really like these
August 14th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@annied Merten's monitor, Bell Gorge! :)
August 14th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@pusspup thank you - knew it wasn't a lace or perentie - it's a beauty
August 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Building quite a menagerie.
August 14th, 2024  
John ace
Astonishlyly beautiful and creative!
August 14th, 2024  
