Previous
Photo 557
I think I'm done!
A bit of light and shadow, and done.
Thanks for coming along on the journey with me and all the supportive comments.
Apologies to those who don't like reptiles, but it was all part of my journey in the far NW of Australia.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
6
5
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th June 2024 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Diana
ace
I would love to see this framed and hanging on a wall, such a masterpiece! So many wonderful details and things to see, even a butterfly! I love this paler version too.
August 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Looks wonderful
August 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully presented, a lovely well balanced still life full of interesting details and quirks of your journey! fav
August 15th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Never apologise for your art!! This is very beautiful
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
All so nicely done.
August 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Well done
August 15th, 2024
