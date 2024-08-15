Previous
I think I'm done! by pusspup
Photo 557

I think I'm done!

A bit of light and shadow, and done.
Thanks for coming along on the journey with me and all the supportive comments.
Apologies to those who don't like reptiles, but it was all part of my journey in the far NW of Australia.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I would love to see this framed and hanging on a wall, such a masterpiece! So many wonderful details and things to see, even a butterfly! I love this paler version too.
August 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks wonderful
August 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully presented, a lovely well balanced still life full of interesting details and quirks of your journey! fav
August 15th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Never apologise for your art!! This is very beautiful
August 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
All so nicely done.
August 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Well done
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise